Judoka Bayramov bags Azerbaijan`s another gold at EYOF Baku 2019

Azerbaijani judoka Turan Bayramov has claimed a gold medal at the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in Baku.

He sealed the medal after beating Russian Rizvan Magomadov in the 60kg final by ippon.

Cypriot Georgios Balarjishvili and Estonian Viljar Lipard took bronze medals.

