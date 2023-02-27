"Justice for Khojaly!" awareness campaign organized in London, Belfast and Edinburgh (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An awareness-raising campaign dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide was held in London, Belfast and Edinburgh cities the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.

The rally held by the Coordination Council of British Azerbaijanis, was carried out within the framework of the "Justice for Khojaly" international awareness campaign launched at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice–President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The vehicles with LED screens reflecting Khojaly truths moved through the crowded central streets of the cities.

Slogans such as "Justice for Khojaly!", "Recognize the Khojaly Genocide", "Armenia's crime against humanity", "Armenia's overnight genocide in Khojaly", "Armenian leader confessed war crimes", "Azerbaijani demand justice!", "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" , "Remember Khojaly!", "We remember!", "Pray for Khojaly!", "63 children, including newborns, were killed in Khojaly!", "February 26, 1992, 613 Azerbaijanis, 106 women, 63 children, and 70 elderly persons were killed, 1275 Azerbaijanis were taken hostage, 76 children were disabled, 25 children lost both parents,130 children lost one parent, 8 families were completely annihilated" were displayed on the screen.

News.Az