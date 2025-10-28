Justin and Hailey Bieber steal the spotlight at World Series Game 3

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber turned heads at Game 3 of the World Series, where the Toronto Blue Jays faced off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The couple made a surprise appearance that quickly went viral among fans.

Justin showed up in a Shane Bieber jersey, pink hat, and sunglasses — a playful nod to his Blue Jays loyalty. Fans also noticed the popstar’s clean-shaven look, a change from his usual beard. Meanwhile, Hailey kept things chic and casual in a gray zip-up hoodie and mauve lipstick, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

One of the most talked-about moments came when Shohei Ohtani hit a home run, prompting Justin to react with a thumbs-down — a funny moment that spread fast on social media.

The Toronto-born singer has long supported his hometown team, often spotted in Blue Jays gear. Over the years, the couple has made several sports appearances, including Stanley Cup playoff games and The League basketball tournaments in Los Angeles.

Hailey, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, married Justin in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Jack Blues, in 2024.

Speaking recently on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast, Hailey said:

“It’s so fun. I love being a mom… I always knew I wanted kids since I was a little girl.”

The Rhode founder added that she and Justin plan to expand their family in the future.

News.Az