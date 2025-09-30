Kairat 0-5 Real Madrid: Mbappé nets hat-trick in Kazakhstan
Image credit: Getty Images
An Mbappe penalty settled the 15-time champions following a sloppy start against competition newcomers, who were hosting a game in the pool phase for the first time, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Mbappe added a second from a one-on-one shortly after half-time, latching onto a Thibaut Courtois clearance, and completed his hat-trick by lashing home from outside the box.
Substitutes Eduardo Camavinga and Brahim Diaz completed the scoring and the gulf in quality began to really show the longer the game went on.
Fifteen-time European champions Madrid have now beaten a record 112 teams in this competition and have two wins from two games this season. Kairat are still waiting for their first Champions League point.