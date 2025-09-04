Newcastle appoint former Real Madrid executive David Hopkinson as CEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Newcastle United have named David Hopkinson as the club’s new chief executive officer.

He succeeds Darren Eales, who announced last September that he would be stepping down after being diagnosed with a chronic form of blood cancer, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

Hopkinson joins from Madison Square Garden Sports, where he was president and chief operating officer, leading on the business operations of the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

The Canadian previously served as global head of partnerships at Real Madrid and spent over two decades as chief commercial officer at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, where he oversaw the commercial activities for the Toronto Maple Leaf's and the Toronto Raptors.

"I am incredibly honoured to join Newcastle United at such an exciting time in the club's history," he said.

"This club represents something truly special. It has extraordinary history and heritage, incredibly passionate supporters, and ownership, players and staff who are committed to excellence.

"I greatly admire what has been achieved by the club so far, and I am excited and motivated by what is ahead as we strive to position Newcastle United among the world's elite clubs."

Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan said Hopkinson was an "outstanding executive whose track record across global sport and entertainment speaks for itself".

"His experience and strategic capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to build on the club's presence locally and grow it globally on and off the pitch," he added.

Hopkinson will officially join Newcastle on Friday.

