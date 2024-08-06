Kamala Harris has selected VP, will make announcement in a few hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on her 2024 running mate — with the official announcement expected to come down within a matter of hours, sources say, News.az reports citing the New York Post .

The name of her No. 2 is slated to be unveiled before the two appear together for the first time at a Philadelphia campaign rally Tuesday evening, three people familiar with her decision to the Associated Press.Harris had zeroed in on a trio of possible picks in recent days — including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.It wasn’t immediately clear though who she had chosen.The announcement will likely be made via a video message prior to the rally, according to those familiar with the decision.

