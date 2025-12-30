Kannada-Tamil actress Nandini CM found dead in Bengaluru

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kannada and Tamil television actress Nandini CM, 26, was found dead in her Bengaluru paying guest accommodation on Monday. Police are investigating the case and suspect suicide.

Nandini was known for her roles in popular Kannada serials including Jeeva Hoovage, Neenaade Na, Sangharsha, and Madhumaga, and she also played the lead in the Tamil serial Gauri. She had been residing in a PG facility in Mylasandra, Kengeri, due to her television commitments, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities reported that the incident likely occurred between 11:16 pm on December 28 and 12:30 am on December 29. The PG staff was alerted when Nandini did not respond to calls after returning from meeting a friend. Her room was forcibly opened, and she was found unresponsive.

A diary believed to belong to Nandini was recovered at the scene, reportedly containing notes about her desire to continue acting. Based on this, her mother, GR Basavarajeshwari, filed a formal complaint with the police.

News.Az