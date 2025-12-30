Türkiye arrests 110 suspected IS militants after deadly clash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish authorities detained 110 suspected Islamic State (IS) militants on Tuesday following a deadly gunfight in Yalova province that left three police officers and six militants dead, the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office reported.

The operation, part of a nationwide security crackdown, involved raids on 114 addresses across Istanbul and two other provinces. Authorities arrested 110 of the 115 suspects they were seeking and seized digital evidence and documents. Eight police officers and another security force member were wounded during the raids, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Yalova siege lasted eight hours and came a week after over 100 suspected IS members were detained in connection with alleged Christmas and New Year attack plans. Turkish security forces have intensified operations against IS this year amid the group’s resurgence globally.

The recent operations highlight Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to prevent the return of IS militants and maintain domestic security, as the jihadist group has previously carried out deadly attacks across the country and used Türkiye as a transit hub for fighters entering and leaving Syria.

