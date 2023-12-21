“Karabakh!” chants heard from everywhere at Khankendi stadium (VIDEO)

Azerbaijan is witnessing another historic event.

In the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup, FC Qarabag (Aghdam) are facing MOIK (Baku) at the Khankendi stadium.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have come to the stadium to watch the match.

“Karabakh!” chants are heard from everywhere at the Khankendi stadium.

News.Az