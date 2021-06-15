Karabakh horse “Zafar”, “Kharibulbul” composition presented to Turkish President Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Karabakh horse “Zafar”, one of the oldest horse breeds, and a “Kharibulbul” composition was presented to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the “Musical heritage and Karabakh horses on the Jidir Duzu plain” composition presented in Shusha on Tuesday.

The composition was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The “Kharibulbul” composition features two Kharibulbul flowers, considered the symbol of Karabakh, uniting and embodying the eternal friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

The participants of the event organized in Shusha were also presented with a collection of publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation called “Cultural Heritage of Karabakh”. The collection includes separate publications in the fields of literature, music, architecture, folk art and carpet weaving.

