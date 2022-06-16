Karen Donfried: We think there is a unique opportunity for Azerbaijan and for Armenia right now

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deepening of co-op in South Caucasus will unleash powerful regional integration, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said during a briefing on June 16, News.az reports.

“Peace is hard. There has been conflict in this region for a long time. I went to the Alley of Martyrs this morning to pay tribute to Azerbaijanis who died over this period of time. I think because peace is hard, it is good to have help. We want help. We think there is a unique opportunity for Azerbaijan and for Armenia right now. You never know how long that window of opportunity will stay open. So, I would encourage others who care about peace in this region also to engage. We are working very closely with the EU. There are multiple tracks and my point is that we arrived the destination. If we see a successful conclusion to this process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, if we see regional cooperation deepen across these three countries - Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia that will unleash powerful regional integration that will bring dividends of all sorts to the people of South Caucasus,” she said.

News.Az