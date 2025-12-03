Kazakh Deputy PM updates on AZAL plane crash probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev has said the investigation into the December 25, 2024, crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines flight near Aktau is approaching its final stages.

Bozumbayev explained that the inquiry is being conducted in two parts: the criminal investigation is led by the Prosecutor General’s Office, while the aviation incident itself is being examined by the Ministry of Transport, News.Az reports, citing Qazinform.

“The Ministry of Transport is in the final stage of its investigation. We are currently awaiting the final conclusions from licensors, technology owners, air navigation equipment specialists, and others. Essentially, the ministry’s part is ready to be finalized — possibly later this year or early next year,” Bozumbayev said during a briefing in parliament.

He added that the Prosecutor General’s Office’s investigation is also progressing. “You’ve seen the various statements from leaders of neighboring countries, so we hope that part will be completed next year as well,” he noted.

The Azerbaijan Airlines flight, traveling from Baku to Grozny, was struck by a Russian air defense missile while approaching Grozny and later crashed near Aktau in Kazakhstan’s Mangistau Region. The plane carried 67 people, including five crew members. The crash claimed 38 lives, including six Kazakh nationals, while 29 survived.

On December 30, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) called for an impartial and transparent investigation into the crash. On February 4, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport released a preliminary report on the accident.

News.Az