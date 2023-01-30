Kazakh embassy in Russia expresses condolences over security chief Orkhan Asgarov`s murder

+ ↺ − 16 px

The embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia has sent a note to the diplomatic mission of Azerbaijan in Moscow regarding the armed attack on Azerbaijan`s embassy in Iran, News.az reports.

According to the note, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia expressed its deep condolences to the family and relatives of the head of the embassy’s security service Orkhan Asgarov, who lost his life as a result of an armed attack, and wished a recovery to the injured Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov.

The document emphasizes that any armed attack against civilians, including those on diplomatic service abroad, is against the principles of international law and ethics.

