Kazakh President arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has embarked on an official visit to Azerbaijan, APA reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Kazakh President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev was greeted by Azerbaijan`s first deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, deputy FM Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

