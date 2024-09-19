Kazakhstan and Georgia discuss Middle Corridor development

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 19, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Oljas Bektenov met with Georgia's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Levan Davitashvili, in Astana.

The parties discussed cooperation in the transit-transport sector, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor."Kazakhstan and Georgia are actively collaborating within the framework of the TITR's development," stated Prime Minister Bektenov. "Cargo transportation along this route has increased by 65% last year and by 69% in the first eight months of this year, reaching 2.9 million tons. Our head of state pays great attention to the development of the Middle Corridor, and we aim to increase the volume of transportation along this route to 10 million tons."The Prime Minister also emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to create competitive tariff conditions, reduce transportation times, and increase cargo volumes along the TITR route, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars line. Additionally, the necessity of actively digitalizing the transport corridor was noted, which will enhance its attractiveness for international carriers.During the meeting, Bektenov and Davitashvili also discussed cooperation in agriculture, energy, tourism, the aviation industry, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.It was noted that Georgia is an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus. In the first quarter of 2024, Georgian investors invested $88.5 million in the Kazakhstani economy, with the total volume exceeding $500 million over the past 10 years.The TITR, known as the Middle Corridor, stretches from China through Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, reaching European countries. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line is a part of this corridor.

News.Az