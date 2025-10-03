Kazakhstan and IAEA to draft roadmap for nuclear cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have agreed to prepare a joint roadmap to strengthen and systematize their cooperation, following talks in Astana.

The meeting, hosted by the Nuclear Energy Agency of Kazakhstan, brought together Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev and IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu, News.Az reports citing Kazinform. Discussions covered the development of Kazakhstan’s national nuclear infrastructure, the current state of cooperation, and future opportunities for the peaceful use of atomic energy.

Particular attention was given to national projects aimed at building a sustainable and safe nuclear industry. Hua Liu praised Kazakhstan’s leadership in nuclear safety and nonproliferation, noting the country’s progress in shaping the foundations of its nuclear energy program.

“All initiatives implemented in Kazakhstan fully comply with international standards and IAEA principles. We view Kazakhstan as a reliable and strategically important partner, and we are ready to provide comprehensive support, including assistance in strengthening the capacity of the national regulatory body,” he said.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation, with Satkaliyev stressing that joint initiatives will help advance peaceful nuclear energy, enhance safety standards, and expand Kazakhstan’s role in international nuclear partnerships.

