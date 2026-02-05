Kassym-jom

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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia could soon exceed 30 billion US dollars.28 May 2026-12:41
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On May 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.17 May 2026-11:56
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is participating in the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the city of Turkistan, Kazakhstan.15 May 2026-15:57
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Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Kazakh city of Turkistan to attend the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, where he is joining regional leaders for high-level discussions on cooperation and integration. The visit includes participation alongside Azerbaijani, Uzbek, Kyrgyz, and Turkish Cypriot representatives.15 May 2026-11:55
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Kazakhstan is set to accelerate a sweeping overhaul of its military, with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordering defense reforms to be completed within the next two years.06 May 2026-14:35
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Editor’s note: Moses Becker is a special political commentator for News.Az. He holds a PhD in political science and specialises in inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.04 May 2026-09:55
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Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s official visit to Kazakhstan has become one of the most notable diplomatic events in Central Asia in recent days. In Astana, Herzog met with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Akorda, where an official ceremony was held with a guard of honour, the national anthems of the two countries were performed, and talks took place in a narrow format.02 May 2026-10:58
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Madia Torebayeva, editor of the analytical portal Cronos.Asia, shared her views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and the growing geopolitical importance of the Middle Corridor.14 Mar 2026-11:12
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Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has described recent progress toward a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a historic turning point, highlighting its global political and moral significance.05 Feb 2026-09:15
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