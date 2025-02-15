Kazakhstan and Portugal vow to enhance mutual understanding and friendship

+ ↺ − 16 px

The newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Portugal, Jean Galiev, presented copies of his credentials to Francisco Ribeiro Telles, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, according to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties emphasized the robustness and mutual advantage of bilateral relations, highlighting their consistent progress and ongoing advancement, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

Special attention was given to the prospects for expanding cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, energy, information technology, and culture.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Kazakh diplomat provided a comprehensive overview of the large-scale reforms being implemented under the leadership of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Particular focus was placed on efforts aimed at economic diversification, development of green technologies, and civil society strengthening. Ambassador Galiev stressed that, building on its centuries-old heritage, Kazakhstan remains committed to contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals and addressing global challenges.

Secretary General Telles commended Kazakhstan’s recent achievements in its reform agenda and expressed confidence in the further deepening of cooperation between the two countries. He reaffirmed Portugal’s recognition of Kazakhstan as a key partner in Central Asia and its readiness to actively engage across a wide range of areas.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to maintain a regular dialogue and to undertake joint initiatives to promote mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Portugal.

News.Az