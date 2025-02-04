Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan strengthen ties, focus on regional cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 4, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Turkmen Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

They discussed strengthening cooperation in energy, transit and transport, as well as cultural and humanitarian areas, News.Az reports citing Kazakh media.

During the talks, Tokayev congratulated Turkmenistan on the beginning of the International Year of Peace and Trust, initiated by Ashgabat, which coincided with the 30th anniversary of the country’s neutrality.

Noting the importance of Turkmenistan’s peacekeeping initiatives, the President expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue to provide all-round support for their effective implementation.

In turn, Meredov conveyed warm greetings to Tokayev from Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader of Turkmen People, Chairman of Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Meredov, who arrived in Astana on an official visit on Feb. 3, also met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

