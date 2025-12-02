Kazakhstan, EU begin visa talks amid strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan and the European Union launched talks on December 2 in Brussels to negotiate a visa facilitation and readmission agreement for Kazakh citizens. The discussions coincide with the 10th anniversary of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), marking a decade of strategic cooperation.

The meeting, chaired by Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, reviewed economic ties, with bilateral trade reaching nearly $50 billion in 2024 and European investments totaling $200 billion. Key topics included expanding access for Kazakh agricultural products, developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and promoting green and digital transformation, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

Officials highlighted the importance of interparliamentary and people-to-people exchanges, noting that the visa agreement would boost mobility for students, professionals, and scholars, further strengthening humanitarian ties.

News.Az