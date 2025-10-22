Kazakhstan eyes Caspian green energy link with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov has said that Astana is focused on cooperation with Azerbaijan, particularly in oil transportation and the construction of a green energy cable along the Caspian seabed, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

“Cooperation with Azerbaijan is primarily focused on energy. This includes oil transportation via the additional Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route and laying a green energy cable along the Caspian seabed,” the minister said on the sidelines of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

He noted that two banks, including the Asian Development Bank, have allocated funding for the project.

“We will know the exact cost of the project and later make a decision,” Akkenzhenov added.

News.Az