Kazakhstan holds government commission meeting regarding plane crash

The Government of Kazakhstan will take all necessary measures to resolve the emergency situation, as stated during a meeting of the headquarters of the government commission of Kazakhstan, News.az reports citing Trend.

According to information, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev ordered to continue rescue operations after the plane crash in Aktau, support the victims and provide assistance to the families of the victims.It was noted that financial assistance will be provided to the families of Kazakh citizens who died in the plane crash. Necessary assistance will also be provided to relatives of deceased foreign citizens who arrived in the Mangistau region.

News.Az