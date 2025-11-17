Kazakhstan names first nuclear power plant 'Balkhash'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan has revealed the name of its first nuclear power plant as Balkhash, following a nationwide competition.

The Kazakh Nuclear Energy Agency stated that the contest was launched by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on August 11, 2025, and held from September 25 to October 10 via the eGov Mobile platform, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

At its final meeting on Monday, the Competition Commission announced that Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant was selected from 882 proposals submitted by citizens. The agency noted that the name aligns with international practice of naming nuclear power plants after their geographical location.

A total of 27,157 citizens aged over 16 took part in the competition, with each suggesting one name.

Set up on September 5, the Competition Commission included representatives of the public, creative industry, as well as experts in nuclear energy, philology, and history.

Out of 10,460 unique variants, the Commission reviewed 100 most popular names, added the Agency.

News.Az