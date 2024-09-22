Kazakhstan strengthens strategic partnership with the European Union

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roman Vassilenko, welcomed newly appointed heads of diplomatic missions from the European Union, including Aleška Simkić, Sylvain Guiaugué of France, and Michał Łabenda of Poland, as reported by Kazinform News Agency .

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, with emphasis on upcoming visits and joint initiatives in areas such as inter-parliamentary collaboration, transport, mobility, agriculture, education, trade, and investment.Vassilenko highlighted the strong relationship between Kazakhstan and the European Union, facilitated by the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, and noted key partnerships with France and Poland.In the meeting with France's Ambassador Guiaugué, the parties explored areas of mutual interest, including energy, healthcare, education, economics, investments, and climate change, underscoring the importance of ongoing high-level visits.During discussions with Poland's Chargé d’Affaires Michał Łabenda, both sides acknowledged the positive growth of bilateral ties, emphasizing the importance of expanding trade and investment and the role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.The meetings concluded with Deputy Minister Vassilenko extending his best wishes to the diplomats for their future endeavors, while the European representatives expressed their commitment to advancing the strategic partnership with Kazakhstan.

News.Az