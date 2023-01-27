Kazakhstan strongly condemns attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan strongly condemns the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, which resulted in the death and injury of employees of the diplomatic mission, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

"Kazakhstan considers unacceptable any manifestation of violence and acts of aggression against diplomatic missions and its representatives. We believe that such attacks violate the foundations and norms of international law and are subject to universal condemnation. We express our sincere condolences to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan, as well as to the relatives and friends of the deceased citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Asgarov. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured persons. We are confident that the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct a thorough investigation of the incident and take appropriate measures to punish those responsible," the ministry said in a statement.

Note that an armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 by Baku time. As a result of this vile attack, Orkhan Askerov, the head of the security service of the diplomatic mission, was killed while performing his official duties, and two employees of the Embassy were injured.

News.Az