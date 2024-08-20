Yandex metrika counter

Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan see surge in oil supplies via BTC

The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline transported over 3.2 million tons of Turkmen and Kazakh oil from January to July 2024, marking a 10.5% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The announcement was made by the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

This volume represents 18.7% of the total oil transported through BTC during this period, with the pipeline handling a total of 17.2 million tons.

Azerbaijani oil made up the remaining 81.3%, or 13.95 million tons.

Overall, the BTC pipeline accounted for 75.4% of the 22.7 million tons of oil transported through Azerbaijan's main oil pipelines in 2024.

News.Az 

