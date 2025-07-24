Keir Starmer signs UK-India trade deal with Prime Minister Modi at Chequers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom has signed a landmark free trade agreement with India, marking the largest trade deal Britain has secured since leaving the European Union. The historic signing took place today at Chequers, the Prime Minister’s official country residence.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present for the ceremony, which they described as a “new chapter” in the UK-India relationship, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking at the event, Sir Keir hailed the agreement as a turning point for both nations:

“I’m really pleased and privileged to welcome you here today on what I consider to be a historic day for both of our countries, and the delivery of the commitment that we made to each other,” Starmer said.

Prime Minister Modi, speaking through a translator, emphasized the strength of the UK-India partnership, calling the two countries “natural partners” who are now “writing a new chapter” in their shared history.

The formal signing was carried out by UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in the great hall of Chequers, as the two leaders looked on.

Details of the deal are expected to include provisions on tariff reductions, services trade, and increased investment cooperation between the two countries, although the full text of the agreement has not yet been released publicly.

The deal is being celebrated as a major economic and diplomatic milestone for post-Brexit Britain, strengthening ties with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. It also represents a significant strategic alignment, especially in areas such as technology, green energy, education, and defense cooperation.

Both governments have signaled strong intent to deepen bilateral relations, not only through trade but also through migration, education exchanges, and climate action partnerships.

The agreement is expected to deliver a boost to British exporters, create jobs in both countries, and open up new investment opportunities.

