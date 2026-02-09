Keir Starmer’s director of communications Tim Allan resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tim Allan, director of communications to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has stepped down after just five months in the role.

His resignation comes one day after the prime minister’s chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, also resigned, News.Az reports, citing the Guardian.

In a brief statement, Allan said: “I have decided to stand down to allow a new No10 team to be built. I wish the PM and his team every success.”

Allan’s departure represents another setback for Starmer amid an intensifying political row over the decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington, despite his close links to the convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

