The international conference on "France's Neocolonial Policies in Africa," organized by the Initiative Group in Baku, will take place on October 3, 2024.

One of the key participants is Kemi Seba, a well-known activist and a leading critic of French neocolonialism. For many years, Kemi Seba has been recognized as a symbolic leader of the movement for African independence, sovereignty, and the fight against neocolonial powers.A day before the event, on October 2, a special press conference was held with Kemi Seba. During the conference, the activist gave a detailed account of France's neocolonial policies in the 21st century and answered questions from News.Az correspondents.Kemi Seba, a renowned Pan-Africanist, journalist, and public figure, delivered a sharp critique of France and its neocolonial agenda. He stressed that France continues to act like a colonial power, pursuing imperialistic policies toward Africa. Seba also harshly criticized French President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of attempting to erase the cultural and historical heritage of formerly colonized nations.Kemi Seba emphasized that Africa is still suffering from its lack of control over its natural resources due to France’s ongoing influence. In his view, true liberation for the continent can only come when it breaks free from the dominance of former colonial powers. He called on African countries to unite in the struggle for political and economic independence. Seba proposed severing ties with France and other nations that maintain unequal relations, advocating for partnerships built on equality and mutual respect.Seba also highlighted the importance of establishing fair economic agreements that would allow Africa to develop without external pressure. He noted that for too long, Africa has been forced to comply with unequal agreements that serve the interests of Western powers.Particular attention was given to the issue of international support for Africa. Seba pointed out that when people think of international organizations, they often think of Western institutions that represent the interests of former colonial powers. However, he insists on the need to seek alternative allies. Seba also spoke of his role in forming an alliance among African countries aimed at fighting neocolonialism and strengthening the continent's sovereignty.Kemi Seba shared his personal experience of political pressure from France. In 2017, French authorities revoked his citizenship due to his active political work and criticism of France’s policies in Africa. However, Nigeria granted him citizenship in recognition of his efforts for African independence, a gesture widely seen as a symbol of solidarity among African nations with his cause.During the press conference in Baku, Seba also addressed the issue of Africa’s financial independence. He argued that the Central Bank of African countries should adopt a single African currency to shield their economies from dependence on the euro. According to him, maintaining ties to the euro keeps Africa financially dependent on European countries, particularly France. An important step towards financial independence, Seba noted, is that today, African citizens are holding positions at the Central Bank of African States, whereas these roles were previously held by French officials.Seba also condemned France for the systematic plundering of Africa’s natural resources. He argued that if someone commits theft, the only way to reclaim what’s been stolen is by creating circumstances where the thief has no choice but to return it. However, in the case of France, this hasn’t worked because there hasn’t been enough pressure to force the country to return what it has taken. Seba emphasized that African nations must continue to fight for their rights and resources.He further stressed that only the unification of African countries and the creation of their own financial and economic systems would allow the continent to break free from colonial chains and protect its resources from external exploitation.At the press conference, Seba outlined his organization’s plans to continue the fight for Africa’s economic independence from France. The movement’s primary goal is to sever economic ties with France and build alternative partnerships with nations that respect Africa’s sovereignty and its resources.He added that the movement will keep pressuring international structures and financial institutions to recognize the legitimate rights of African countries to their resources and economic development. Seba expressed confidence that an independent Africa, free from the economic control of former colonial powers, will achieve prosperity.Seba also noted that his activities attract both supporters and opponents. His social media following exceeds 2 million people—not just individuals, but also organizations and communities that wish to collaborate with him and advance his ideas. French authorities closely monitor his actions, which Seba believes is because his influence is growing, and he is gaining support from millions of people, including Africans and international communities.In conclusion, Kemi Seba emphasized that his movement and its supporting organizations are not only criticizing neocolonialism but are also actively building alternative economic systems that will ensure Africa’s independence and future prosperity.

News.Az