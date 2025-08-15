Kenyan media highlights significance of Washington Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kenyan newspaper The Standard has published an article spotlighting Azerbaijan's upcoming hosting of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum.

The piece also underscores the significance of the Joint Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, highlighting its potential impact on regional peace and cooperation, News.Az reports.

Headlined “Housing to remain key at Word Urban Forum,” the article mentioned that the World Urban Forum, co-organized by the Government of Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat in Baku in May 2026 will focus on “Housing the World – safe and resilient Cities and Communities,” News.Az reports citing

A pioneer summit for heads of states and governments focusing on the importance of urban planning for global development is expected to be one of the key components of the WUF13.

“While in Kenya the housing deficit persists and interventions such as affordable housing project front, in the host nation of 13TH WUF, major reconstruction and rehabilitation programme for the territories liberated following 30 years of occupation by the neighboring Armenia is underway. Azerbaijan hopes to turn the page of conflict focusing on peace and development in the region,” the report said.

“This comes at a time a historic peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia was brokered by the US and signed between the Azerbaijani President and the Armenian Prime Minister. The agreement is set to offer stability and enhance partnership in the region; which will broaden the opportunities for the 13th World Urban Forum,” it emphasized.

“After hosting COP29 in 2024, Azerbaijan is expected to focus on how Climate Change impacts Urban development. This is expected to be one of the key topics during the WUF, particularly given the fact the Forum will take place on the eve of the World Environment Day 2026, to be also held in Azerbaijan in June 2026,” the report noted.

