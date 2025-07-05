Kenyans turn up the heat on President Ruto

+ ↺ − 16 px

A growing wave of public anger is sweeping across Kenya, as citizens express mounting frustration with President William Ruto over broken campaign promises, corruption scandals, and the violent suppression of dissent.

Just two years into his presidency, Ruto is facing calls to step down, with protesters branding him “WANTAM”, shorthand for “one-term president,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Thousands of young Kenyans have taken to the streets in recent weeks, reigniting a protest movement that began last year over tax hikes. The demonstrations turned deadly in 2023, with at least 22 people killed and Parliament nearly set ablaze. The latest unrest was sparked by the death of a blogger in police custody, fueling fears of growing authoritarianism.

Critics accuse Ruto of betraying his campaign pledges to support working-class citizens. Instead, his administration has introduced controversial tax increases and removed fuel subsidies, deepening economic pain for ordinary Kenyans. Meanwhile, deals like a now-cancelled $2 billion airport privatization plan and growing ties with the IMF have raised concerns about government transparency and debt.

Ruto's once-powerful political alliances have also fractured. His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, was impeached by ruling party lawmakers in a move widely believed to be orchestrated by Ruto himself. The president has also neutralized key opposition figures, including former rival Raila Odinga.

Analysts say Ruto’s control over Parliament and the security forces gives him institutional power — but public trust has collapsed. “He has control of the institutions, but not the people,” said political expert Karuti Kanyinga.

Many Kenyans, especially youth, now see Ruto as an authoritarian leader who uses the language of populism but governs with repression. Protesters accuse him of economic mismanagement, political manipulation, and intolerance of dissent, even as Ruto insists he is trying to save Kenya from bankruptcy.

“If we go this route, we will not have a country,” Ruto warned protesters last week — a comment many saw as a threat rather than a call for unity.

With the next election still two years away, frustration is boiling over. As one student protester put it, “Until we ourselves become the change we want, nothing will change.”

News.Az