Kenya’s Peace Training Centre chief briefed on Azerbaijan demining efforts

Sultan Hajiyev, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kenya, held a meeting with Brigadier Joyce Sitienei, who serves as the Director of the International Peace Support Training Centre (IPSTC) in Kenya.

During the meeting, Ambassador Hajiyev informed the IPSTC Director about the activities of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the country, Azerbaijan’s path of development based on the political course established by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The diplomat noted that as a result of the 30-year long Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan is among the world’s most heavily mine-contaminated countries, also highlighting the large-scale destructions and numerous casualties in this regard.

He described the landmines as the biggest obstacle hindering the return of IDPS to their ancestral lands.

Touching upon the activities of Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), the diplomat highlighted Azerbaijan’s humanitarian demining efforts, with the use of cutting-edge technologies.

They emphasized the importance of establishing cooperation in humanitarian demining between IPSTC and ANAMA, as well as organizing reciprocal visits to settle exchange of expertise in the relevant area.

News.Az