Key developments in the Russia-Ukraine war: August 30 - September 1, 2024

On the night of August 31 to September 1 , Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale drone attack targeting Moscow and surrounding regions. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 158 drones were shot down across 15 regions, including two over Moscow. The attacks led to a fire at an oil refinery southeast of the capital, and strikes were reported on power plants near Moscow. Ukrainian troops have advanced up to 2 kilometers into Russia’s Kursk region, continuing their cross-border operation that began about three weeks ago.On September 1, Russian shelling in Ukraine's Sumy region resulted in the death of one person and injuries to four others. In the Kharkiv region, a Russian guided bomb attack on Saturday killed two women and injured ten others, including children, in a village. This attack followed a strike on Kharkiv city on Friday that killed at least seven civilians, including a 14-year-old girl. Additionally, five men were killed by Russian shelling in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, on Saturday.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ramping up efforts to persuade the United States to permit strikes on military targets deep within Russian territory. He argues that this is necessary to prevent further civilian casualties in Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Ukraine’s operations within Russia’s border regions are justified as acts of self-defense.The United States is providing an additional $800 million in aid to help Ukraine repair energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. A day of mourning was declared in Kharkiv following the deadly Russian strike on Friday. On the same day, Zelenskyy dismissed Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the air force, following the crash of an F-16 aircraft during a Russian strike.

