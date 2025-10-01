Kharkiv hit by aerial and missile strikes, six injured - VIDEO

Ukraine's Kharkiv came under heavy fire as Russian forces struck the city with ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov

“Kharkiv is under a combined attack. According to preliminary information, strikes on the city’s Kyivskyi district were carried out with guided aerial bombs. In addition, launches of ballistic missiles targeting Kharkiv and nearby suburbs have been recorded,” the mayor said, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

In #Kharkiv, aerial bombs struck the #Barabashovo shopping arcade, a residential building, and garages overnight, the State Emergency Service reported. pic.twitter.com/r86bzvW9DH — News.Az (@news_az) October 1, 2025

Later, Terekhov said preliminary information indicated two people were injured in a bomb strike on the Kyivskyi district.

According to reports, bomb strikes on the Saltivskyi and Kyivskyi districts destroyed private houses and garages, sparking multiple fires. A blaze also broke out at one of the city’s markets.

At 3:58 a.m., Terekhov reported that the number of injured had risen to six.

News.Az