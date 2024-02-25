Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commemorative event marking the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico and the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, has been arranged in front of the monument to the "Khojaly Genocide" in Tlakskoake/Khojaly Square, Mexico City.

Elva Agustina Vigil Hernández, Chairman of the Mexico-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group, member and former chairman of the friendship group, member of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico Alberto Villa Viegas, other members of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies, heads and members of accredited diplomatic missions in the country, as well as representatives of local media and NGOs attended the event, the embassy told News.Az.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov highlighted the consequences of the Khojaly genocide, which remains one of the most grave crimes committed against the civilian population of the 20th century. The diplomat emphasized the importance of giving a legal and political assessment to this massacre. The Azerbaijani ambassador also stressed the significance of the "Justice for Khojaly!" international awareness campaign to restore justice and prevent the reoccurrence of similar crimes in the future.

Ambassador Talibov said that on October 15 of last year, President Ilham Aliyev raised the national flag of Azerbaijan in the city of Khojaly, thereby perpetuating the determination of the Azerbaijani people to always remember the victims of the Khojaly tragedy.

The diplomat also highlighted the reconstruction and restoration works carried out in the liberated territories to ensure the return of IDPs to their native land with dignity following the long-term occupation.

Elva Agustina Vigil Hernández provided detailed information about the ferocious tragedy committed by Armenians against the civilian population in 1992, saying that they commemorate the victims of the Khojaly genocide with deep respect, and share the pain and sorrow of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Then, the participants put flowers in front of the monument to the Khojaly Genocide victims on behalf of the Embassy and the Mexico-Azerbaijan friendship group.

