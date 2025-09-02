Kim Jong Un travels to China for WWII anniversary events with Xi and Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in China by special armored train early on Sept. 2 to attend commemorations marking Japan’s surrender in World War II, according to Pyongyang’s state media.

Kim departed Pyongyang on Sept. 1 and crossed the border the following morning. His visit is one of his rare foreign trips and comes as Beijing prepares for a large military parade on Sept. 3. Kim is expected to appear alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, News.az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Photos released by North Korean outlets showed Kim traveling with senior officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Workers’ Party secretary Kim Tok Hun, and Jo Yong Won, a top party figure who previously accompanied him to the 2019 summit with then–U.S. President Donald Trump.

Before leaving North Korea, Kim toured a missile research facility developing carbon-fiber composite materials for intercontinental ballistic missile engines. State media reported that the new solid-fuel engine, designed for the Hwasong-19 and Hwasong-20 missile series, can reach a maximum thrust of 1,960 kN, News.az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Kim’s trip also highlights deepening ties with Beijing. North Korea endorsed Xi’s recent push for “fairer global governance” and greater cooperation within the Global South. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, which Xi hosted on Sept. 1, has drawn more than 20 leaders in its largest gathering yet.

News.Az