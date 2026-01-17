King Charles III expresses support for Ukraine on anniversaries

+ ↺ − 16 px

King Charles III of the United Kingdom spoke to Ukraine on the anniversaries of two key events: the signing of the century-long partnership agreement with the UK and nearly four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In a message posted on his official X account, Charles and Queen Camilla expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people, keeping them in their thoughts and prayers, and emphasizing hope for a just and lasting peace, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The monarch praised Ukraine’s resilience and bravery during the war, describing the courage of its people as an example for the world. He stressed that Ukraine deserves security, sovereignty, and prosperity.

Reports indicate that Charles III also played a behind-the-scenes role in persuading US President Donald Trump to support Ukraine, a point highlighted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a foreign interview.

Earlier in September, the King called on international allies to unite in support of Ukraine amid ongoing conflict.

