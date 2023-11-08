King of Saudi Arabia congratulates President of Azerbaijan on Victory and National Flag Days

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasions of his country's Victory Day and National Flag Day, News.az reports.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished President Ilham Aliyev continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Azerbaijan steady progress and prosperity.

News.Az