Klaus Iohannis: We are determined to make our partnership even stronger

“Indeed, we had almost long discussion. But I think it was absolutely necessary,” President of Romania Klaus Iohannis said at an expanded meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

“We are very determined to make our partnership even stronger and foster more and better results,’’ the Romanian president noted.

News.Az