Krakow Azerbaijani House commemorates victims of Khojaly genocide

A commemoration ceremony was held at the newly opened Azerbaijani House in Krakow, Poland, on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

The event was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, representatives of Azerbaijani diaspora, and members of the local community.

First, the participants observed a minute of silence to honor the memory of those killed in Khojaly. Later, the participants had the opportunity to view photos depicting the terrible massacre committed in Khojaly. Carnations were placed in front of the photos of the genocide victims, and candles were lit.

The Poles attending the exhibition were given information about the Khojaly genocide. It was emphasized that the Khojaly genocide was a part of Armenia's ethnic cleansing policy, 613 residents of Khojaly, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly people, were killed and 8 families were completely destroyed.

Currently, 28 Azerbaijan Houses are operating in 16 countries worldwide, and these houses host numerous events to promote Azerbaijani culture abroad and convey Azerbaijani truths to the global community.

News.Az