Kremlin confirms Russian attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as retaliation for Taganrog
Photo: Getty Images
The Russian military's Friday attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure was not only a strategic move but also an act of retaliation for a Ukrainian strike on the Taganrog military airfield, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed."For that reason as well," Peskov said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.
Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the country's Armed Forces had launched high-precision strikes on Ukraine’s fuel and energy infrastructure , which generates power for its defense sector, in response to the attack on the Taganrog airfield with ATACMS missiles earlier this week. All targets were successfully hit, the Russian military specified.