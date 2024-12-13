Russian military targets Ukraine’s energy facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian military on Friday launched a missile attack on energy facilities in Ukraine’s western oblasts, particularly in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk.

Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, said that Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast had suffered "the largest attack during the full-scale war", News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media. Onyshchuk said that air defence forces were responding in the oblast. The appropriate services are currently working at the scenes of the strikes to deal with the aftermath of the attack.Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, also said that the Russians had attacked energy facilities in the region."Fortunately, as of this moment, there is no information about casualties. However, due to the attack, there will be changes to the schedules of power outages. More details to follow," Kozytskyi wrote.Andrii Raykovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, said that the night and morning had been challenging in Kirovohrad Oblast as well."It was a tough night and morning. Another large-scale enemy attack. In Kirovohrad Oblast, the defenders of the sky destroyed an enemy drone. Minor damage was recorded at a house in Novoarkhanhelsk. Relevant services are at the scene,’ he wrote.

