Kremlin confirms upcoming Putin-Trump meeting in Alaska

"The US side has just announced that an agreement has been reached to organize a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on August 15, Friday, in Alaska. Russia and the US are close neighbors, bordering each other," Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov announced, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"It seems quite logical that our delegation should simply fly across the Bering Strait, and that such an important and long-awaited summit between the leaders of the two countries should be held there," the Kremlin aide said," he noted.

Earlier, Trump said he hoped to meet with his Russian counterpart in Alaska on August 15. The US president made this announcement on his Truth Social page. This will be their first face-to-face meeting since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

On August 7, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov announced that Russia and the US had agreed to a meeting between the two leaders in the coming days. That same day, Vladimir Putin confirmed preparations for a meeting with Trump, noting mutual interest in a bilateral meeting.