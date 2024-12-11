Kremlin declares Russia’s mission in Syria 'complete'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin confirmed that Russia has completed its mission in Syria, after assisting the country in combating terrorism and stabilizing the situation starting in 2015.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia played a significant role in ensuring regional stability, but that the subsequent actions were now in the hands of the Syrian government, News.Az reports, citing TASS. "A while ago, Russia helped the Syrian Arab Republic in combating terrorists and ensuring stability when the situation posed a threat to the entire region. We put in significant effort toward that goal. Russia completed its mission at that point," he said."Afterward, it was the [Bashar] Assad government that took charge in its own country, striving to ensure development, but unfortunately, the situation reached the point it did," Peskov said, adding that "now, we need to proceed based on the realities on the ground."Asked how a potential change of government in Syria would affect Moscow’s geopolitical influence in the Middle East, the presidential spokesman emphasized that "Russia maintains dialogue with all countries in the region." "We are committed to continuing in this manner," Peskov said.In late November, armed opposition forces launched a large-scale offensive on the Syrian army’s positions and entered Damascus on December 8, while government troops withdrew from the capital. A Kremlin source told TASS on Sunday that Assad and his family members had arrived in Moscow. Russia granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds.

News.Az