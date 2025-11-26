Kremlin dismisses claims of imminent end to war in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has warned against drawing “premature conclusions” about the conflict in Ukraine nearing its end, Kommersant reported Wednesday.

Peskov also suggested that, in several countries, including the United States, there are actors attempting to undermine any potential peace process between Russia and Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The remarks come amid reports of a U.S.-developed peace plan, consisting of 28 points, aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. The plan reportedly included provisions such as transferring parts of the Donbas region to Russia, granting long-term security guarantees to Ukraine and the EU, reducing the size of the Ukrainian military, and restricting long-range weapons.

Investigations revealed that some phrasing in the plan may have originated in Russian, suggesting Moscow’s involvement in drafting the document. Bloomberg also published a transcript of a conversation between U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian officials, in which he reportedly discussed ways to present the plan to U.S. President Donald Trump.

High-level discussions between Ukrainian and U.S. officials were held in Geneva on November 23, with European representatives also present. Following these talks, the Financial Times reported that the original 28-point plan had been condensed to 19 points, with much of Russia’s original demands removed.

Peskov’s comments underscore the Kremlin’s stance that despite ongoing negotiations, the war is far from over and that external pressures could influence the peace process.

News.Az