Kremlin dismisses reports of Moscow-Washington talks in Saudi Arabia this week

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has rejected reports suggesting that Moscow and Washington are planning talks in Saudi Arabia this week.

"No, I can't [confirm it]. That's not true," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters in response to a request to confirm the information from CNN sources.

In recent weeks, contacts between Moscow and Washington have intensified.

On February 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Donald Trump spoke on the phone. They discussed ways of ending hostilities in Ukraine, bilateral relations and a number of other topics.

On February 18, high-ranking delegations from Russia and the United States met in Riyadh . Following the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that the parties had reached an agreement on the earliest possible appointment of ambassadors from both countries, as well as on removing long-standing obstacles to the work of Russian diplomatic missions.

On February 27, a meeting was held in Istanbul at the level of representatives of foreign policy departments to tackle the problems of the work of embassies.

News.Az