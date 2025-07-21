Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin hints at possible meeting between Putin and Trump in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Beijing in September for the 80th anniversary celebrations of the victory over Japan in World War II.

The Kremlin has suggested that a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump could take place if Trump decides to attend the event in China at the same time, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We are preparing for a trip to Beijing," the spokesman said. "It is indeed on the agenda of the head of state. But we have not heard that President Trump is going to Beijing as well."

"If it so happens that he will also be there, it can’t be ruled out that a question will come up about whether it will be reasonable to hold a meeting," Peskov went on to say.

The Times reported that the leaders of the three victor countries - Russia, China and the US - could meet at the celebrations in China. Peskov previously told TASS that the Kremlin had no information about whether such a meeting was possible.

China will widely celebrate the victory’s anniversary, and Putin has been invited to take part. It is unclear whether Trump will visit Beijing at the same time, but the Times said this is unlikely.

