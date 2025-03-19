Yandex metrika counter

Kremlin: Moscow-Washington hotline remains in place

The hotline between the Russian and US presidents remains in place, and video communication can also be utilized if necessary, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stated at a news briefing.

He pointed out that under the previous US president, Joe Biden, these communication channels were largely idle, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"There has long been direct communication and a hotline between the US and Russian presidents, as well as video communication when needed. This has been available to both heads of state for a considerable time. The previous US administration practically did not make use of this resource," Peskov said.


