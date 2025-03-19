Kremlin: Moscow-Washington hotline remains in place

+ ↺ − 16 px

The hotline between the Russian and US presidents remains in place, and video communication can also be utilized if necessary, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, stated at a news briefing.

He pointed out that under the previous US president, Joe Biden, these communication channels were largely idle, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"There has long been direct communication and a hotline between the US and Russian presidents, as well as video communication when needed. This has been available to both heads of state for a considerable time. The previous US administration practically did not make use of this resource," Peskov said.

