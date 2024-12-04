Kremlin: No grounds for Russia-Ukraine talks at present

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that there are currently no grounds for negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

"There are no grounds for negotiations at this point," Peskov noted, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. In his words, a number of countries have already offered to host such talks, including Qatar."Indeed, the emirate is playing a very active role in mediation efforts on a wide range of issues, and is doing so in a very effective manner. Apart from that, our bilateral relations with Qatar are developing very well. And we are grateful to all countries, including Qatar, for their good will," Peskov said.On October 27 and 28, the embassy of Qatar in Moscow hosted two ceremonies to hand over children to their relatives in Russia and Ukraine. At present, Qatar is in talks about expanding its role of a mediator, including on the issue of prisoner swaps.

