Kremlin: No one has right to criticize Russia and Turkey for military cooperation

Russian-Turkish military and technical cooperation is no way aimed against any third countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No one has any right to criticize Russia and Turkey for military and technical cooperation, which is in strict compliance with the international law and is no way aimed against any third countries," TASS cited Peskov as saying.

Peskov noted that the upcoming September 28 visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ankara has solely pragmatic goals.

Russia and Turkey have close trade and economic, investment, cultural and military-technical cooperation, and also implement megaprojects, he said. "Besides, the countries cooperate in ensuring regional security, including in Syria."

He added that during Putin’s visit the sides plan to "synchronize watches on all these issues".

News.Az

